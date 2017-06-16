Leeds business owner ‘thrilled’ over OBE

Leeds businessman Edward Ziff was named an OBE in the list for his services to the economy and community.

The chief executive of Town Centre Securities took over the business his father Arnold had founded in 2004 and has led and supported a number of organisations which support the city of Leeds. He currently serves as chairman of Leeds Teaching Hospitals Charitable Foundation and works closely with the Leeds Jewish Welfare Board and The Grammar School at Leeds of which he is a Governor.

“I am thrilled to bits. I feel very fortunate that I inherited this position from my parents. They were great teachers and I have been blessed in my working and private life to have been around some fantastic people.

“The extra curricular stuff that I have done with the likes of Leeds Teaching Hospitals has been a fantastic privilege and I have loved working with them.

“When you look at the last few weeks it has really been a time to reflect on and think about those less fortunate than ourselves. So I feel incredibly privileged to have something so nice happen to me.

“My parents, my siblings, my family - we have always tried our best to do our little bit.”

He added: “I don’t know when I will be down at the palace but given my name starts with Z the chances are I will be last!”