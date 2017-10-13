Leeds business people ‘locked up’ for hospice Jail and Bail fundraiser

Have your say

DAD dancing and being the office chatterbox were among ‘crimes’ Leeds business people were arrested and jailed for in aid of St Gemma’s Hospice.

The Leeds hospice’s popular Jail & Bail fundraiser event returned yesterday when ‘criminals’ from local businesses were ‘arrested’ by West Yorkshire Police special constables.

Date: 13th October 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Staff from St Gemma's Hospice and a number of Leeds businesses had employees arrested today by officers from West Yorkshire Police as part of a 'Jail and Bail' event, the arrestees were then taken to Leeds Town Hall to face their trial infront of a judge. Pictured Arrestees being escorted in Leeds Town Hall, (left to right) Special Constable Jess Williamson, with Chris Schofield, from Schofield Sweeney Solictors, and Kathryn Goldsbrough, nurse and St Gemma's Hospice, with Special Constable Paul Hitchman

Suspects were escorted to Leeds Town Hall to face a mock trial.

Their only means of escape from the old Victorian jail cells was to aim to raise at least £500 bail money.

St Gemma’s community nurse specialist, Kathy Goldsbrough, was nominated to take part by her colleagues due to her ‘crime’ of being a pen thief.

She’s known as the office squirrel because when pens, mugs and stationary go missing, they’re usually found on her desk.

Kathy said: “This is a really fun event which has got everyone talking at the hospice.

“I’m hoping we’ll raise lots of money for our patient care, and of course, that the kind people of Leeds will give me my freedom back and donate to my bail money so that I can get back to my job.”

Kathy, was arrested along with seven other ‘criminals’ from businesses across Leeds including William Hill, eDen eSports Bar, Schofield Sweeney, Amey, Sky, Principles Agency and Levi Solicitors.

West Yorkshire Police supported the event by providing special constables to assist with the ‘arrests’.

PC Fraser Corry, Leeds district specials liaison officer, said: “The special constables are trained volunteers who give their time freely to help support local police teams and the community.

“We hope people will benefit from this fundraising event by helping to raise vital funds for the care of terminally ill people in the local area as well as helping to provide an insight into local policing.”

St Gemma’s Hospice has been holding Jail & Bail events in Leeds since 2009 and has raised around £10,000 towards patient care from each event.

‘Criminals’ from Leeds businesses took part in the Jail and Bail fundraiser were Adam Jenkins, data officer at William Hill; Jamie Nelson, eDen eSports Bar company director; Chris Schofield, Schofield Sweeney chairman; Matthew Burgin, Amey contracts manager, Wayne Chapman Sky sales manager, Paul Cawthray, Priniciples Agency director; Steven Newdall Managing Partner at Levi Solictors.

To donate bail money and help set Kathy free, go to http://uk.virginmo neygiving.com/JailandBail2017.