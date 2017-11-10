Leeds campaigner calls on EU leaders in Brussels to end extreme poverty

A campaigner from Leeds travelled to the European Parliament to encourage leaders to increase aid next year to help people suffering from extreme poverty.

Gertrude Asumadu joined more than 200 youth ambassadors for The ONE Campaign, an international development organisation taking action to end extreme poverty and preventable diseases, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She travelled to Brussels in mid-October to meet Members of the European Parliament.

She said: “I am originally from a third world country. I know what poverty is really like.

“As such, this campaign is very important to me because I want to implement certain projects in Ghana geared towards improving upon girl child education and women empowerment.”