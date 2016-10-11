Leeds care home closure plans under scrutiny

A CONTROVERSIAL DECISION by Leeds City Council’s executive board to approve the closure of three Leeds care homes was due to be examined at a scrutiny board meeting this morning.

Senior councillors last month approved the closure Middlecross care home, in Armley, Siegen Manor, in Morley, and The Green in Seacroft, and their associated day centres.

The executive board’s decision was due to be examined by members of the council’s adult social services scrutiny board at a meeting this morning.

The scrutiny board meeting was arranged following four ‘call in’ requests from councillors, including Labour members. But the Labour call in was declared null and void after one of the five councillors who had signed the call in request withdrew support.

Coun Catherine Dobson (Lab/Killingbeck and Seacroft), said another two Labour councillors were willing to support the call in, adding: “Obviously the hearing will still go ahead but we are disappointed the Labour call in has been disallowed.”