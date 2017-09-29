Leeds chef, 20, took his own life after relationship breakdown, inquest told

A CHEF from Morley described as “hard working and caring” was found dead in Leeds after his relationship with his girlfriend broke down, an inquest heard.

Keiran Lister, 20, had posted a message on Facebook indicating he intended to harm himself after the couple discussed ending their two-year-old relationship, an inquest at Wakefield was told.



The couple, who lived in Morley, had talked about ending their relationship on the afternoon of December 12 last year.



Mr Lister’s partner said in a statement that after Mr Lister left the house at about 6pm that day she noticed the entry on his Facebook page, which indicated he intended to harm himself. She sent him a number of text messages and contacted his mother, who called police.



She also used the Find iPhone app to trace his mobile phone and alerted police, who went an to embankment at the side of the M621 in Leeds. Mr Lister was found hanged on the embankment and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 2.30am on December 13. A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was hanging.



Mr Lister’s foster mother Teresa McKinney wrote in a statement read to the inquest: “Keiran was a lovely young man and had achieved so much in life. He was hard working and caring.

Recording a verdict that Mr Lister took his own life, senior coroner David Hinchliff, said: “It seems that relationships, as they can, faltered and they were discussing separation. It would appear that’s what’s prompted him to take the action that he did.”

Whatever you're going through, you can call the Samaritans for free, at any time and from any phone on 116 123. Or visit the charity's website.