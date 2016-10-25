Leeds chef wins top care home award

The head chef at a Leeds care home was crowned top cook in a competition open to more than 80 of a provider’s homes.

Orchard Care Homes Chef of the Year winner Angie Pugh prepared a two-course menu that focused on pureed dishes suitable for elderly residents suffering from Dysphagia - which makes it difficult to swallow.

Angie, who works at Nesfield Lodge Care Home, had recently undergone training on how to prepare “textured modified meals” for residents with specific dietary needs.

Seven chefs battled it out in a cook-off at Unilever Food Solutions in Leatherhead, Surrey.

“I’m absolutely delighted, I can’t believe it,” Angie said afterwards .

“I certainly didn’t think I would win, particularly with the high standard of chefs around me, but this is brilliant.”