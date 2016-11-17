Leeds children bury time capsule at care home

CHILDREN from Wykebeck Primary School have buried a time capsule filled with their memories and memorabilia to celebrate the building of Bupa’s new £7.5m care home in East Leeds.

Building work has begun on the 84-bed home at the corner of Harehills Lane and York Road in Leeds and it is scheduled for completion in spring 2018.

The new home will create 68 jobs and provide residential and dementia care. Facilities will include en-suite bedrooms, a beauty salon and landscaped gardens.

Bupa Care Services is the second biggest care home provider in the UK and it has 280 UK care homes, where 18,000 people are cared for. Bupa is a leader in dementia care. Bupa’s unique ‘Person First, dementia second’ training has been developed by the Bradford Dementia Group at the University of Bradford.