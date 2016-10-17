Leeds city centre robber bit victim as he tried to get his watch

A robber bit a man as he tried to get his watch off his wrist in a robbery in Leeds city centre.

Police have released CCTV of two men they want to trace following the robbery on Sovereign Street.

The 42-year-old was walking along the street around 3am on Saturday, October 1, when he was approached by a man who grabbed him by the wrist. Another man then ran up from behind and pushed him to the floor causing grazing and bruising to his face.

As they tried to get his watch from his wrist, the first suspect bit the victim on the finger.

They eventually managed to get the watch, a silver Omega Seamaster with a black face, and ran off.

PC Mick Parker, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “This was a very distressing experience for the victim to be attacked and robbed in his way and we need to identify the men involved. The suspects are quite distinctive on the CCTV images shown and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises them or who saw them in the area.

“The watch they stole is also a distinctive item and we would like to hear from anyone who has been offered such a watch for sale since the robbery.”