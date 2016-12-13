Leeds comic book festival on move to bigger venue

THE COUNTRY’S biggest comic book convention is on the move after nine succesful years at Leeds Dock.

Next year’s annual Thought Bubble festival, which includes a two-day comic convention, will take place in a ‘huge festival village’ in Leeds city centre.

It will be held from September 18 to 24 with the comic convention taking place on September 23 and 24.

Since Thought Bubble started in 2007, the festival has grown from a one-day event to a week-long festival that now attracts audiences in excess of 60,000.

The move to the city centre, which is being supported by Leeds City Council, will allow more people than ever before to visit the country’s best loved comic book festival.

The new multi-venue site in central Leeds will include a series of huge marquees that will take over popular outdoor spaces in the city including Millennium Square and Victoria Gardens.

And some of the city’s favourite venues will play host to the festival programme with Leeds Town Hall, Carriageworks Theatre and Leeds City Museum all involved.

Festival director Lisa Wood, said: “Thought Bubble has been at the forefront of comic book culture in the UK for ten years and over this time the festival has become the premier destination for thousands of comic book fans, artists, writers and industry representatives.

“After our first event which was presented in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and attracted an audience of 500 it seems fitting that we’ll be returning to the city centre with a huge festival village that will enable more people than ever before to experience the wonderful world of comic books and graphic novels.

“The move wouldn’t be possible without Leeds City Council and we thank them for their invaluable support which will help us remain true to our reputation as one of the most important places in the world for comic art.’

Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake, said: “We are delighted to be working with Thought Bubble as the festival makes this exciting move into the city centre.”