Leeds Community Foundation‘s £5.5m record-breaking year

THE chief executive of Leeds Community Foundation has revealed it gave out more than £5.5m in grants to more than 500 charities and organisations in the city over the past year.

Sally-Anne Greenfield spoke tonight (Thurs Sept 21) as the charity’s supporters and beneficiaries celebrated the record-breaking year and positive impact the grants have had on people’s lives.

Speaking at the event hosted by Bruntwood at their Platform offices above Leeds City Station, she said: “Even small amounts of money can make a huge impact on the lives of local people and together we all achieve more. Please join us and create a greater impact in Leeds.”

Harehills community organisation Catch, which supports children and young people, has received £15,000 in grants from the foundation in the last year.

Catch team leader Lauren Turnbull, said: “We are an entirely volunteer-led organisation and this funding has enabled us to reach over 700 young people and invest in our youth volunteer programme.”

Leeds city centre-based charity The Market Place, which offers counselling and mental health support to 11 to 25-year-olds, received around £20,000 in grants from the foundation.

Youth worker Demmi Robinson said 73 children aged 11 to 13 have used The Market Place’s services in the last year, adding: “We wouldn’t be able to work with the younger age range if we didn’t have the funding.”

She added: “We are faced with young people every day that are in crisis.”

Mental health support service Listening and Active Direct Support at New Wortley Community Centre has received grants totalling £25,000.

Project worker Sally Cross said: “The funding is absolutely vital. We support people who feel as though they are not being listened to.”