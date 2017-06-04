Leeds council leader writes to Mayor of London and offers city's support in wake of terror attack

The leader of Leeds City Council has condemned the London Bridge terror attack and offered condolences and support to the capital.

Coun Judith Blake said she will write to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on behalf of Leeds to offer "deep support" as a city to those affected in London.

Three men have been shot dead after killing seven and injuring 48 more with a van and knife attack in London last night (Saturday).

“I am deeply saddened to be talking about such appalling acts less than a fortnight after the atrocity at Manchester Arena that cost so many lives and indeed the previous horrific Westminster attack less than three months ago," Coun Blake said.

“At that time I wrote to the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on behalf of Leeds to offer our condolences and deep support as a city and I will be doing so again.”

Leeds City Council lowered flags at its main buildings to half mast in solidarity of those affected by the latest terror attacks in London.

Tom Riordan, the councils chief executive, said on Twitter: "Deepest condolences with families and friends. Thanks to emergency services and public response."