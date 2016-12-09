Leeds council wins court order banning groups of anti-social drivers in city

Leeds City Council has today been granted an injunction which bans the anti-social riding of motorbikes and quad bikes in groups of two or more in any public place.

The council applied for the interim order at the county court this morning as part of the wider response to a Halloween 'ride out' which wreaked havoc on the city's streets.

It is designed to give the authorities additional powers to prevent any future such events.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said: “The behaviour of this particular group of individuals in riding so recklessly through the pedestrianised areas of the city centre and on many busy roads was extremely dangerous and completely unacceptable.

“We have, therefore, taken the necessary step to pursue through the courts this injunction order, which will provide us with more tools to take proactive and firm action to stop people who have done so previously, taking part in this type of disorder again in the future."

Police today arrested seven people on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public disorder in relation to events on Halloween and is asking for the public's help in tracing a further 10 men.

The interim order under Section 1 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 bans anyone from participating in anti-social driving of motor vehicles, including motorbikes and quad bikes, involving two or more motor vehicles in any public place in the Leeds district.

The order also forbids people from promoting, organising or publicising the anti-social driving of motor vehicles.

The injunction carries a power of arrest and applies to equally to passengers of any vehicle encouraging others to drive anti-socially.

Coun Coupar said: “I would like to make it clear that this injunction was not secured to hinder in any way the enjoyment of motorcyclists and others that enjoy riding in groups in a law abiding and sensible fashion.

"The injunction is there to provide us with the tools to take proactive action against those individuals who are seeking to behave in such an irresponsible way as this group did, which put the safety of residents and motorists at real risk.”

Chief Superintendent Paul Money, Leeds Divisional Commander, added: “I want to reassure people who were directly affected by this incident and also the wider community that we will continue to work closely alongside our partners in the local authority to put comprehensive plans in place to prevent and deter any similar events.

"We hope today’s operation and our continuing investigation will send out a very clear message to anyone who is considering arranging or taking part in any such event in the future.”