Leeds cycle project finds its feet

Well done to all those who took part in the Cycle4Health project, and to the organisers.

The benefits of regular exercise are well-known but it takes a lot to get on a bike if you’ve not ridden for years, let alone find the confidence to tackle Leeds traffic and road systems).

But the hundred people from across Leeds and West Yorkshire who completed the 12-week programme run by West Yorkshire Combines Aughority’s CityConnect project did just that.

It’s a win win for health and fitness and hopefully a step towards having fewer cars on the road.