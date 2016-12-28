Leeds dealer must pay up or stay in jail

A drug dealer jailed for his involvement in a conspiracy to supply £150,000 worth of high purity cocaine in Leeds has been ordered to pay £1 or face an extension to his sentence.

A court heard Leroy Frederick has no sizeable cash or assets despite his gang benefiting to the tune of £103,000 as a result of their offending.

Frederick and Carl McLoughlin were locked up for a total of 21 years in September this year after a judge described the drugs haul as a “significant seizure of cocaine in this city.”

McLoughlin and Frederick were linked to the conspiracy after police executed a search warrant at a flat on Bridgewater Court, Meanwood, in May last year. Offices found carrier bags containing large compressed blocks of cocaine, weighing more than a kilogram, in a bedside drawer. The cocaine had a purity of 70 per cent. The court heard the purity of cocaine bought on the streets in Leeds is usually between 20 and 24 per cent. Officers also seized mobile phones and found text messages linking McLoughlin and Frederick to directing the supply of a further 1.4kg of the class A drug. McLoughlin, 29, of Hough Lane, Bramley, was given a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine by a jury at Leeds Crown Court. Frederick, 28, of Lark Hill Close, Gledhow, was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to the offence.

The pair were returned to the court to face a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act. The court heard both men benefited by £103,106 as a result of their offending. Frederick was subsequently found to have no assets available. He was told he must pay a nominal sum of £1 or face a further 28 days in custody. The court heard McLoughlin had £508 available. He was ordered to pay the same within three months or face the same extension to his sentence.