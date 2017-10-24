Leeds development joins Empire State Building and The Shard with digital accolade

A West Leeds development has joined famous landmarks in being awarded a top digital accolade.

Number One Kirkstall Forge, office space which opens next month, has become the first ever commercial building in Yorkshire to be awarded Wired Platinum certification by the digital connectivity rating company WiredScore.

The accreditation acts as a trusted benchmark for technological capacity.

The bronze framed 110,000 sq ft Number One Kirkstall Forge has scored Platinum – the highest possible level – and enters a club of buildings which includes the Empire State Building in New York, The Shard in London and MediaCityUK in Salford.

Nick Lee, head of commercial development for builders CEG, said: “Kirkstall Forge was once at the forefront of the industrial revolution and it is now at the forefront of the digital revolution.”