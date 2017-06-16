Leeds doctor and stalwart community leader named in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Dr Shah Noor Khan has dedicated his life to helping people in the city and further afield.

The 84-year-old, who moved from the Hyderabad in India in the 1960s, has been included in the Queen’s Honours for services to the Muslim community and community cohesion.

He started work in Leeds hospitals and as a GP after qualifying later that decade.

But as chairman of the Islamic Centre in Leeds for more than 30 years, he was instrumental in getting it built. It provides a space for youngsters to take part in sport and a place for the elderly to meet.

Dr Khan, of North Grove Rise, said: “We are keen to feel they have a strong, supportive community behind them and a place for them to channel their strength into positive, constructive behaviour.”

Father-of-three Dr Khan was a GP in Hunslet and Middleton with his wife Abida until around 10 years ago, and has dedicated time to raising funds for local and national causes and after natural disasters all over the world. For the last 12 years Dr Khan - who says he is known by “half of Leeds” - has represented the Muslim community at Leeds’ annual Remembrance parade.