Leeds drivers face ‘pain’ of delays during Stanningley Bypass roadworks

DRIVERS in Leeds have been told to expect “short-term pain for long term gain” when nine days of road improvement works start on Stanningley Bypass later this week.

The bypass will run as a single lane in both directions while Leeds City Council carry out the work near the Owlcotes slip road at Pudsey.

The work will start at 8pm on Friday October 21 and run until Sunday 30 October,.

Leeds City Council is advising drivers of the “strong likelihood” of congestion on the bypass and the Dawson’s Corner roundabout area.

The work will involve creating a new crossover within the central reserve near the Owlcotes slip road.

A Leeds City Council spokesman, said: “This scheme is important in terms of the flexibility it will give us in future to carry out work on the Stanningley Bypass such as road resurfacing with much less of an impact on road users.

“So it is a case of some short-term pain for long-term gain and we would ask for road users to be patient while this work is done or consider using alternative routes.”