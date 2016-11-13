Leeds falls silent to remember military heroes

The centre of Leeds fell silent as thousands lined the streets to pay homage to the city’s, and the nation’s, fallen heroes.

Generations united in quiet contemplation, as the heart of the city - usually bustling with shoppers - came to a standstill for an emotional Remembrance Sunday service and parade.

Date: 13th November 2016. Picture James Hardisty. The Leeds Civic Observance of Remembrance Sunday held at the War Memorial Victoria Gardens, Leeds. Pictured Crowds watching the service.

A procession left Leeds Civic Hall and finished at Victoria Gardens, where a number of wreaths were laid, including one placed jointly by the Lord Mayor of Leeds Gerry Harper and his children’s mayor counterpart, Grace Branford.

Current and ex-service men and women then gathered at the city centre war memorial.

Politicians and dignitaries stood alongside families for prayers, reflection, poignant brass band music and the traditional bugle call.

The service was led by the Right Reverend Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds (CofE), and was broadcast on two big screens around the war memorial to allow members of the public not at the front to watch the proceedings.

Victoria Gardens, Leeds. Pictured Wooden poppies in remembrance of those who have fallen.

Onlookers numbered in the thousands, and people of all backgrounds and faiths paid silent tribute together.

The final parade of military personnel past and present, as well as army and sea cadets, provided a rousing finale as the crowd applauded every single participant.

After the procession had passed, many of the crowd stayed behind to pause for a moment of private reflection and read some of the hundreds of messages left at the war memorial.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Gerry Harper, said: “The huge sacrifices which have been made by so many of our armed forces men and women in times of conflict should never be forgotten, and Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday are both occasions where as a city, we can all come together and reflect.”

The emotional scenes in Leeds city centre were mirrored in ceremonies across Yorkshire. And many took time out to organise their own tributes to our heroes.

At Seven Hills Primary School in Morley, children commemorated Remembrance Day with an assembly outside around their Remembrance Poppy Sculpture. Each child made a poppy to display on the sculptur