Leeds Fest 2017: Top 10 moments

The biggest crowds for years lapped up the sunshine and live music at Bramham Park at this year’s Leeds Festival, staged last weekend.

For once, the August bank holiday weekend proved a bit of a scorcher attracting a strong attendance.

Impressive - Harrogates Scott Quinn playing the BBC stage on Saturday.

After a stormy shower in the hours leading to the festival’s launch, the main days of one of the UK’s biggest music events were mostly bright, hot and sunny.

Security had clearly been increased this year in light of a summer of terrorist attacks but it did not stop the fun and the Saturday seemed to have its biggest turnout for several years.

As well as the diehard music fans, there were the usual thousands of teenagers celebrating their GCSE results, turning Leeds Festival into a giant fancy dress party at times with music as the backdrop.

Our Top Ten Leeds Fest Moments

1. Queens of the Stone Age

2. Muse

3. Wilkinson

4. Jagwar Ma

5. Eminem

6. Kasabian

7. Scott Quinn

8. Cigarettes After Sex

9. The Magic Gang

10. Kurupt FM

Headliners

Headliners who stood out included Muse, Liam Gallagher, Fatboy Slim and Kasabian whose lead singer Tom Meighan left his sick bed to perform on the Saturday night.

Up-and-coming talented Harrogate electronic pop songwriter Scott Quinn gave a very impressive performance on the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

In changing times there were fewer indie bands and more urban-based pop, rap and grime, including an ecstically-received set on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage by spoof rap act Kurupt FM of People Just Do Nothing BBC comedy fame.

Arrival of Eminem

The big name on Sunday night which was a sellout was the world’s most famous rapper - Eminem.

It wasn’t long before the excitement started to drive towards the main stage and Major Lazer hyped up the crowds in anticipation for headliner and rap hero, Eminem.

Green smoke flares sailed across the sunset sky as festival goers scrambled on each others shoulders to see Diplo and his dancers.

As night drew in, the evening was tense, eager Eminem fans fought through the thick audience to get a space at the front.

But it wasn’t long before the crowds were chanting in unison to the tunes of Marshall Mathers, cheering digs at Donald Trump and marveling at the fireworks above.

Among the less well-known names to shine were LA-based female glam-punk duo Deapy Valley on the main stage, Australian rave rockers Jagwar Ma and Brooklyn-based ambient pop collective Cigarettes After Sex on the Festival Republic Stage and Brighton-based preppy four-piece guitar pop band The Magic Gang on the NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage.

Yorkshire guitar band The Sherlocks, whose debut album Live For The Moment hit the top ten last week, were pictured with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher after a triumphant performance on the NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage.

Friday at Leeds Festival also saw an unexpected ‘secret’ set by hard rockers Queens of the Stone.