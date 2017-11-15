Leeds fitness brand unveils miracle leggings for women who train

Poorly-fitting leggings are a big problem for gym bunnies - and now a local fitness clothing brand has come up with a solution.

Fitted Clothing UK, based in Horsforth, sells leggings specifically designed for what is an increasing number of women who exercise or workout in the gym and at bootcamps.

Its Athletic Fit leggings, which have only just hit the market, are specially cut and shaped for women with toned, athletic or muscular legs who struggle to find a pair to fit them comfortably all over, particularly while exercising.

They are the brainchild of Joe Gibson, a 29-year-old gym manager in Leeds, who set up Fitted Clothing UK as an online sales business after having the leggings manufactured to precise measurements.

He said: “Lots of women who train seriously work on their legs and end up having to buy a bigger waist size to actually get their legs in.

“Our leggings solve that problem for a wide range of different shaped and sized customers as they fit well without compromising on a loose waistband or a tight squeeze on the legs and hips.

“They are totally non-transparent too, which is also very important,” he added.

His pre-launch research revealed that women who tried the prototype Athletic Fit leggings loved the fit, especially those who spend a long time wearing them.

One gym-goer who tried them has said: “I weight-train five days a week and my legs are a lot bigger than my waist, so to find leggings that fit my shape perfectly, especially when I’m doing squats or other gym work, is a godsend.”

The leggings cost £29.99 and are available from sizes six-14 in midnight black or steel grey. As well as the Athletic Fit, they are also available in a standard Classic Fit, both with pockets for a phone.