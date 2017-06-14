Leeds flat owner concerned over apartment block’s fire safety

The owner of a private city centre flat has raised concerns about fire safety measures at the building it is in and called on its management company to act.

Sharon Newton, whose son lives in the K2 apartment block on Albion Street, also said she was “fobbed off with various excuses” by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service over the issue.

This comes after 12 people were confirmed dead following a fire at Grenfell Tower block in London.

She said: “Since before Christmas there has been no working fire alarm in the building. Signage has been put up in public areas warning residents about it. We have repeatedly been onto the management company.”

A spokesperson for managing agent Jones Lang LaSalle said: “A fire officer for Leeds recently confirmed that each of the flats are supplied by their own standalone wired fire alarms and the current arrangement in the lift lobby areas exceed the regulatory requirements. However the landlord is upgrading the fire alarm system and these works have been scheduled to take place over three weeks in July.”

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said that a fire protection inspector visited the premises on May 2, the day after it was contacted with concerns.

She said that managing agents are in the process of installing a new fire alarm to replace a malfunctioning system in the communal areas, action which is “over and above the provision required for this building.”