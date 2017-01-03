Leeds gluten-free ice cream brand wins supermarket contract

An Armley ice cream producer is celebrating winning a contract to supply over 80 supermarkets.

Three flavours of Northern Bloc's gluten-free ice cream will be stocked in 83 Co-op stores across the north.

The company only launched in 2015, but has already seen success with its additive-free products made from all-natural ingredients. The £4.50 tubs are popular with vegetarians.

Co-op will sell the chocolate and sea salt, ginger caramel and hazelnut with tonka bean varieties.

Director Dirk Mischendahl said:

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Co-op, which is well-known for championing artisan and local producers. As a proud Yorkshire brand we know that the north has always been a melting pot of innovation which has inspired us to create indulgent, cutting-edge flavours that pay homage to the traditional, whilst adding a fresh modern twist.”

Selected stores in Yorkshire will be among those selected to stock the brand.

Co-op's senior buyer for frozen produce Caroline Thompson said:

“Northern Bloc is a really exciting new urban ice cream brand that is fanatical about creating decadent and delicious deserts that people can enjoy all year round. Made in the heart of Yorkshire, we’re confident that our customers right across the north are going to enjoy it.”