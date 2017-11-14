Leeds Golf centre to create 30 roles

LEEDS Golf Centre has launched its bid to extend its facility into a multi-million-pound complex, with work set to start within a year, subject to approval.

The new facility at Wike would include accommodation lodges, spa and an expansion of the driving range.

Since its acquisition by the Parklane Group in February 2011, Leeds Golf Centre has already undergone significant investment and is now set for a further cash injection of £9m. Formal discussions are underway with Leeds City Council with a view to submitting formal planning applications this month. Should planning be successful, work is likely to finish in 2020. Leeds Golf Centre, which bosts 450 members, said it will also provide employment opportunities to benefit the local community, with approximately 30 new jobs created.

Managing director of the Parklane Group, Naveen Ahmed, said; “Yorkshire and North Leeds is blessed with some of the best courses in the UK, with golf tourists travelling for a far to enjoy the unique and welcoming golf environments, including our 18-hole course at Wike Ridge.

“dHowever, without suitable accommodation and facilities, it can be seen to drive golf groups away from the region to all-in-one complexes.”

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “It’s fantastic to see such an ambitious project being proposed at Leeds Golf Centre and we wish them luck with their application.”