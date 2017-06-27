Leeds has one of the UK's worst driving test pass rates

Drivers in Leeds are among the least likely in the UK to pass their driving test at the first attempt.

Analysis of pass rates by The Car People has placed the city in the bottom 10 nationally for success on the practical test.

Only 33.7 per cent of drivers pass on their first attempt - compared to 67.8 per cent at the country's most successful test centre, Kendal in Cumbria.

Centres in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool make up the rest of the poorest performers in the bottom 10, suggesting that it is much more difficult to pass in busy urban areas.

Meanwhile, Malton in North Yorkshire appears in the top 10. The rural market town between York and Scarborough has an impressive pass rate of 62.9 per cent.

In the past decade, the number of people taking a driving test has dropped by 500,000, but the amount of certificates awarded with no minors has doubled.