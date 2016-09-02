Search

Leeds hearts skip a beat for Olly Murs gig at First Direct Arena

Olly Murs, one of British musics biggest stars, has announced his eagerly anticipated 5th album 24 HRS out November 11th on RCA. The follow up to the million selling Never Been Better, 24 HRS will feature the Number 1 airplay hit You Dont Know Love.

Troublemaker Olly Murs is set to be in the ‘Right Place Right Time’ as he performs at Leeds’ First Direct Arena next year.

The British heartthrob has announced a 2017 UK tour following the release of his next album, 24 HRS, on November 11 this year.

His Leeds date will take place on Thursday, March 9. He will perform the following night in Sheffield.

Tickets are available exclusively through Songkick from Tuesday and on general sale from Friday, September 9, at 9.30am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

