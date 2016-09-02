Leeds hearts skip a beat for Olly Murs gig at First Direct Arena

Troublemaker Olly Murs is set to be in the ‘Right Place Right Time’ as he performs at Leeds’ First Direct Arena next year.

The British heartthrob has announced a 2017 UK tour following the release of his next album, 24 HRS, on November 11 this year.

His Leeds date will take place on Thursday, March 9. He will perform the following night in Sheffield.

Tickets are available exclusively through Songkick from Tuesday and on general sale from Friday, September 9, at 9.30am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.