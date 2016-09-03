Leeds hosts More In Common celebration in Jo Cox’s memory

A celebration that aims to bring communities together is taking place in Leeds city centre today in memory of late MP Jo Cox.

The More In Common event, held in Victoria Gardens on the Headrow, is one of a series taking place across the country.

In Leeds, the fun day features activities for children, stalls and music performed by a choir made up of refugees.

There is also an event being held in Batley, Ms Cox’s former constituency, at Upper Batley High School this afternoon.

And there are further More In Common celebrations taking place in Manchester, Sheffield and Bradford.

It was organised by the Hope Not Hate charity, which was one of three organisations supported by the Jo Cox Fund after her death.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “This initiative will be the first part of a drive to use those donations to help heal divisions and hatred, and celebrate the best of our communities.”

The event in Leeds is taking place from noon until 4pm.