Leeds husband gave gift of life to nine people after shock sudden death

A WIFE whose husband died suddenly was “comforted and proud” after his donated organs gave the gift of life to nine people.

Mark Piotr, 49, collapsed after a spontaneous brain bleed at home in May after complaining of what he thought were a series of migraines from late March. Mrs Piotr, from Pudsey, called an ambulance and Mark was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary and transferred to intensive care at Leeds General Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

Mrs Piotr, 48, who met Mark when they were 18-year-old students at Park Lane College, Leeds, said: “It was a complete and utter shock, he was fit and healthy.”

Mr Piotr’s organs have so far been used in nine successful transplants. His heart was donated to a teenage patient and his liver, kidneys and his pancreas helped four other patients. Both his eyes have been used to help restore the sight of four people.

Mrs Piotr said “I’m just so comforted and proud that Mark has helped so many people.”

Mrs Piotr has received a letter from one transplant patient, who wrote: “I’m writing to thank you for the gift of life my transplanted liver has given me. I can only describe it as a rebirth. It is utterly overwhelming.”

Karen Piotr ehose husband Mark died suddenly in May this year. Organ Donation Week. aug 30th 2017

In a letter To Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Mrs Piotr wrote: “I had no hesitation in supporting Mark’s decision for his organs to be donated and the donation team came to speak to me to start the process.

“I never felt rushed into making the decision and I was kept informed of the progress at all times.

“The thought of all those recipients and their families and friends getting that vital phone call was an amazing thought that helped me through the first few days after he died.

“The wonderful gift of life that he has given to others is testament to his memory and something that will be with me forever.”

Mr and Mrs Piotr used to fundraise for the Leeds branch of the Guide Dogs for the Blind. She has recently walked the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raised £5,000 for the association and have a guide dog puppy named after Mark.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is urging people to sign the Organ Donation Register as part of its Be A Hero campaign, which is backed by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Around 100,000 Yorkshire residents have been inspired to signed the Organ Donor Register since the Be A Hero campaign was launched in July 2015.

This year, the campaign is seeking to increase the number of registered organ donors in Yorkshire by 50,000 in just six months.

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging potential donors to speak to family members about their wishes. Many families are often unsure and decide it is safer to say no. It means around 460 lifesaving organ transplants are missed each year.

JOIN ORGAN DONOR REGISTER

IT is quick and easy to join the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call the NHS Blood and Transplant 24-hour-a-day donor line on 0300 123 23 23. Letting your family know your organ donation decision will make it much easier for them to support what you want. Anyone can join the NHS Organ Donor Register, age and medical conditions are not necessarily a barrier to donation.

The YEP would like to hear from readers inspired by the Be a Hero campaign to join the NHS Organ Donor Register. Please email: mark.lavery@ypn.co.uk