Leeds is one of the UK's most expensive places to drink prosecco

Have your say

Prosecco sales are booming as British drinkers go wild for fizz.

But a new survey has revealed that Leeds is one of the UK's most expensive places to enjoy a bottle of it.

The national average price of a glass of prosecco is £3.85 - but research by Vouchercloud found that Leeds drinkers will pay £4.09.

Only two cities have more pricey prosecco - London, where a glass costs £4.42, and Manchester.

Leeds' glitzy nightlife means it is a more costly place to order fizz than both Cardiff and Edinburgh, while in Bristol, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham and Brighton a glass is cheaper than the national average.

The survey also tracked down the UK's most affordable supermarket prosecco brands, and found the continental budget chains came out on top.

Aldi's Belletti Prosecco Spumante averages only 97p per glass and Lidl's Allini Frizzante Treviso is just 88p per serving.

At the other end of the scale, Waitrose's Glera range is around £1.33 per glass and M&S's own brand is £1.67.