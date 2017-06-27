Leeds ladies knit weird and wonderful costumes for musical

A close-knit women’s group in Leeds have crafted some weird and wonderful woollen costumes for a forthcoming musical.

The Fresh Ladies from Seacroft have made costumes for their starring roles in ‘Oh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seacroft’ at West Yorkshire Playhouse on July 15.

The musical has been commissioned by charity Space2 and the ladies work on a range of projects which support health and wellbeing.

Project manager Sally Nutman said: “The idea for woolly costumes was inspired by one of our members who created a giant knitted picnic blanket. They’ve all been working so hard and can’t wait to step into the limelight.”

The musical, written by former Chumbawamba musician Boff Whalley, is based on stories collected from the residents of Seacroft by co-director Jane Morland.

Tickets for the production cost £6. Call 0113 213 7700.