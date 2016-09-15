Leeds landmark to go gold in honour of Yorkshire Paralympian

LEEDS Civic Hall will be lit up gold tomorrow night in honour of Yorkshire Paralympian Hannah Cockcroft’s achievements in Rio.

Cockcroft, from Halifax, set a new world record to claim a second gold medal in last night’s 400m T34.

Leeds City Council leader, Coun Judith Blake, said: “We would like to offer our massive congratulations once again to Hannah,

“Hannah is a truly outstanding athlete and role model and we are as a city immensely proud of her achievements.

“There is of course one more event to go for Hannah, and we wish her the very best as she aims for a third gold medal in Rio which is simply amazing.”

A Leeds City Council spokeswoman said Leeds Civic Hall will he lit up gold tomorrow night (Frid Sept 16).

Hannah’s success came after Kadeena Cox, of Chapeltown, Leeds, won her second gold of the 2016 Rio Paralympics yesterday.

Cox, 25, became the first Briton to win medals in two sports at the same Paralympics since 1988 after winning bronze in the T38 100 metres.

She now has gold medals from two sports at the same Games. Having won gold in track cycling’s C4-5 last week she yesterday won the 400m at the Olympic Stadium.