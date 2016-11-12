Leeds lap dance clubs face objection

A CHARITY which supports women affected by sexual violence has objected to applications for renewals of sex establishment licences from two lap dance clubs in the same Leeds city centre street.

Liberte and The Purple Door - both based on York Place - have applied to Leeds City Council’s licensing sub committee for licence renewals “for the provision of sexual entertainment in the form of lap dancing.”

Liberte lap dancing club, Leeds.

In two letters objecting to licence renewals for both clubs, a spokeswoman for the Support After Rape and Sexual Violence (SARSVL) charity stated: “This club is located in the centre of the city in the legal district close to lawyers premises used by women including SARSVL clients.

“It is also close to amenities such as restaurants hotels and cinemas, routinely used by families and near shopping centres and on main thoroughfares.

“We believe this is a wholly inappropriate place for sex establishments. It undermines the city’s stated aim of being ‘fair, open and welcoming.’”

Reports to a meeting of Leeds City Council’s licensing sub committee on Tuesday November 22 state that the Purple Door has held a licence since 2005 and Liberte since 2008.

The reports state that no complaints have been received in connection with the two clubs and no other objections have been made to the licence renewal applications.

In 2013, Leeds City Council’s executive board ruled that there should be no more than four sexual entertainment venues in the city centre.