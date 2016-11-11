Leeds leisure centre set for £1.2m revamp

GUISELEY Library could be closed and services transferred to Aireborough Leisure Centre as part of £1.2m proposals to revamp the centre and create a new community hub for council services.

A report to a meeting of Leeds City Council’s executive board on Wednesday outlines proposals to sell-off Guiseley Library for an estimated £200,000.

The report states the money would be used to create a library facility as part of a new community super hub and cafe at Aireborough Leisure Centre at The Green, Guiseley.

Community hubs provide information on services including council tax, benefits and housing and access to job shops.

The proposed revamp of the leisure centre includes retiling the pool and improvements to changing rooms and shower and toilet facilities.

Work would also be carried out to modernise the reception, entrance to the car park and the front of the building.

Coun James Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member with responsibility for sport, said: “I am pleased that we are now in a position to provide further details of our £1.2m refurbishment programme of Aireborough Leisure Centre to the executive board.

“We want to make our leisure centres somewhere that offer both excellent facilities and a positive visitor experience for users, and this revamp which will see improvements made both internally and externally, will help ensure that we are meeting these aims at of Aireborough Centre.”

Coun Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, said “The development of the community hub programme offers a completely new way of working. Community hubs place integrated, accessible services where they are most needed: at the heart of local communities.”