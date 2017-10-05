Search

Leeds Light Night 2017 kicks off with spectacular carnival in city centre

Light Night 2017 kicked off tonight (Thursday) with a spectacular carnival.

The parade began on The Headrow and wound its way through the city centre - roads were closed for the event. This is all you need to know about the event:

