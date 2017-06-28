Leeds man, 19, missing after failing to return from Germany

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing Leeds man who has failed to return home from a trip to Germany.

Joshua Tummons, aged 19, was reported missing on Friday last week.

He was last seen in Leeds on June 15 when it is believed that he planned to travel to London and then to Germany, possibly to Dusseldorf and Berlin.

Mr Tummons spoke to his family by phone on Tuesday last week and he was due to come home on the Wednesday but he has been out of contact with his family since then and has failed to return as expected.

He is described as olive skinned, 6ft tall and slim, with blue eyes.

Missing persons officers from West Yorkshire Police are carrying out enquiries to try to establish the 19-year-old’s current whereabouts and would like hear from anyone with any information that could help them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via 101, quoting log number 1925 of June 23.