Leeds man dies in East Yorkshire road smash

An elderly man from Leeds has been killed in a road smash in East Yorkshire, police said today.

The 72-year-old victim was the front seat passenger in a blue Citroen C3 that hit a tree after coming off the A166 near Garrowby at around 1pm yesterday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the vehicle, also from Leeds, suffered head and neck injuries in the crash.

A 22-year-old back seat passenger, again from Leeds, suffered fractures to her arm.

Both women were taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

The A166 remained closed for nearly six hours to allow for recovery of the vehicle and examination of the scene.

Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to ring their 101 number, quoting log reference 275 of September 19.