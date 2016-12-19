Leeds man’s bright idea for magical proposal at lantern festival

A nervous groom-to-be hoped it would be all light on the night when he proposed to his unsuspecting girlfriend at Leeds’ Magical Lantern Festival.

Stefan Hibbitt, 23, went down on one knee to pop the question to his partner of eight years, Amy Brown, in front of the romantic ‘Love Bridge’ at the Chinese lantern festival in Roundhay Park.

Stefan Hibbitt, from Alwoodley, went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend of eight years Amy Brown, 22, in front of the romantic Love Bridge at the Magical Lantern Festival Yorkshire in Roundhay Park, Leeds. Image: Pat Bannon

Thankfully Amy, 22, said a delighted ‘yes’ following the romantic gesture. Mr Hibbitt, from Alwoodley, had worked with the festival’s team for days in the run-up to the big event to make sure everything was in place and proposed in front of watching family members.

Mr Hibbitt said: “Amy likes lights, everything from the city’s skyline to lanterns. So I wanted to do something she’d enjoy and be personal with the family around.

“We go away to Cuba next and I was going to do it there, but thought where better to do it than in your local area. I’m quite a jokey guy and have joked about proposing before, but I was so nervous before doing it for real.

“I just said ‘I really love you and I’ve got something to ask you,’ and at first she pushed me away laughing, but then when I got down on one knee she knew and said ‘yes’! She had no idea at all, which surprised me, and my family were great in helping me arrange it.

“The guys at the festival were brilliant, Arron from their team was great and there was literally nothing they wouldn’t do to help me out. Amy loved it – she loved the lantern event anyway, so the venue and spot was perfect.”

The happy couple are now looking at getting married in a couple of years to celebrate their 10th anniversary of being a couple.

Ian Xiang, creative director for the festival, said: “We are so delighted that Stefan chose the festival to pop the big question. Our colleagues from Grace and Tailor on site helped arrange things so the proposal could go as smoothly as possible, so it’s great to see it did.”