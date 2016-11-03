Leeds MP honoured at prestigious political awards ceremony

Two Yorkshire MPs have been honoured in one of British politics’ most prestigious awards ceremonies.

Two Yorkshire MPs have been honoured in one of British politics’ most prestigious awards ceremonies.

Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn and Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves both won prizes in this year’s Spectator Parliamentarian Awards.

Ms Reeves was awarded Best Speech for her moving tribute to the late MP Jo Cox. While Mr Benn walked away with the ultimate title of Parliamentarian of the Year.

Announcing Ms Reeves prize, host George Osborne said her speech on June 20 “summed up the mood of the House”.

“To have one of parliament’s most promising stars... killed while doing her job was a horror to which no words seemed to do justice,” he said.

“But when parliament gathered to mourn her, one speech did sum up the mood of the house – and it was our speech of the year.

“Parliament would find another MP, she said, but no one could replace the mother of the two children.”

Mr Benn was also praised for his speech on Syria, which Mr Osborne described as “a piece of Parliamentary history”.

“When he sat down, the Commons erupted in an applause the like of which has seldom been seen or heard in the chamber,” he said.

“Labour, Liberal Democrats and Conservatives all instantly recognised not only one of the great Westminster speeches of our time but the boiling-over of a decent, patient and principled man.”

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson won Come-back of the Year and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.