Leeds mum issues warning to parents after paedophile approaches '11-year-old girl' on online game Habbo

A Leeds mum has issued a warning to other parents about predators targeting young girls on a popular online game.

Paula Anne Brown put out a warning on social media about men signing up to Habbo (previously known as Habbo Hotel) to potentially groom girls after her 15-year-old son was messaged by an older man online.

Her son and his friend had been told paedophiles were using the game to target young girls - so they made a profile pretending to be an 11-year-old girl, and within 10 minutes had been messaged by a man who said he was 22.

Paula said in her post on Facebook group Leedsface https://www.facebook.com/groups/leedsface/: "My son is 15.

"He heard from other teenagers that paedophiles are using an online game called Habbo (or Hava Hotel) to make contact with children.

"Last night he decided to test the rumour. He signed up and introduced himself in a chatroom on the game as an 11 year old girl.

"Almost immediately he received a friend request from a man who claimed to be 22 years old.

"He continued to pretend to be an 11 year old girl. The man asked "the girl" to photograph herself naked on the bed... things went downhill from there.

"I understand that my son reported the man's profile. But be warned - rumours of paedophiles cruising for victims on Habbo Hotel are true!

"The game has an age limit of 13+ but is more popular with children who are below that age."

Paula went on to add that a service called Qustudio can help parents limit access to unsuitable sites for youngsters.

She added: " If you're concerned about your child having access to unsuitable sites I recommend Qustodio."

On its website, Habbo has posted the following safety information for parentsL

The site says: "Habbo is monitored 24 hours, 7 days a week by professional moderators.

"Our moderation team will alert and/or deny access to players who do not comply with the rules and regulations set out in the Habbo Way or in the Terms and Conditions. If a player needs help they can click the "Help" button in the top right corner of the screen.

"Alternatively, to leave a room in which a player may not feel comfortable, s/he can click the H button in the bottom left corner, which will take the player to the start (landing) page where s/he can send a report about the incident to the moderation team.

"All conversations in the hotel are filtered before they appear on the screen. The systems filters out obscene, offensive, racist and sexist terms and phrases and other words that are unacceptable for minors. Names, Habbo mottos, room description are also filtered. Filters are often and regularly updated and contain hundreds of words and terms.

"Moreover, we are continually working with our users to ensure that they are as safe as possible when logged onto the hotel and the internet in general. You will find more general information about the game in our parents' guide.



"Please help us keep your child/ren safe in Habbo by reviewing these safety tips and ways to report abuse with them before playing."