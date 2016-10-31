Leeds musician lands top 10 spot in the charts after working with David Bowie

A saxophone player from Leeds has landed a spot in the UK top ten album chart after working with David Bowie on a hit stage musical.

Lucas Dodd, from Bramhope, was hand-picked by Bowie to play in the seven-piece Lazarus Band during the show’s run in New York.

Lazarus is based on the Walter Tevis novel The Man Who Fell to Earth about a humanoid alien left stranded and unable to die after being driven from drought on his own planet.

The book was first adapted into a film starring Bowie in 1976 and the new stage version features the icon’s songs.

Mr Dodd, who now lives and works in New York, was part of the show when it opened in December 2015. Bowie died during its run and the cast album was recorded the day after his death.

Mr Dodd said: “News was just emerging about David’s death as we arrived at the studios. The whole cast was in shock and the recording had so much more meaning and emotion as a result. David had taken a massive interest in putting together the band and helping with the musical arrangements. One of my fondest memories will always be the day when he asked if it would be OK to sing with the band at rehearsal. We played the title song from Lazarus which also featured on his last release, ‘Blackstar’.”

The album has now been released in the UK and this week entered the UK album charts at number eight – and at number one for vinyl sales.

Mr Dodd said: “It is fantastic news that Bowie fans have invested in this album. It has a very different ‘take’ on some of his back catalogue with new arrangements of familiar Bowie songs.”

Lazarus opens in the UK at the Kings Cross theatre in London’s West End this week.