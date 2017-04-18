‘Leeds needs 15 new hotels’ for 2023 European Capital of Culture bid

A hotel boom is necessary in Leeds if the city is to be successful in its 2023 European Capital of Culture bid, council chiefs will be warned today.

Industry experts have worked with Leeds City Council and estimated that at least 15 new hotels will need to be built in the city to make its culture capital dream a reality.

Leeds currently has 68 hotels with a total of around 6,000 beds for visitors.

But a report to the council’s Executive Board meeting today has warned that the city will need to boost the number of hotels to 83, in order to accommodate the influx of tourists.

Council leader Judith Blake, executive board member with responsibility for culture and economy, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The Leeds visitor economy is thriving and we are aware that significant investment needs to continue to ensure we provide and increase the amount of high quality hotel accommodation we have in the city.

“We are working with developers and businesses nationally and internationally to ensure that we are refreshing stock and attracting new accommodation to the city in line with our future aspirations for growth.”

Coun Blake said “exciting news” about new hotel brands heading to the city would be announced in the near future.

It comes after owners of the new Dakota Deluxe Leeds hotel announced the city centre venue would open its doors to visitors next month. The new Ibis Styles hotel in Leeds’ Arena Quarter is also now open.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Leeds 2023 will bring enormous benefits not only to the city but to the county as a whole including investment, employment opportunities, international profile and of course a huge boost to tourism. Leeds must be ready for the influx of visitors and the building of more hotels in the city can only be a good thing for Leeds 2023 and beyond.”

There are now 23 hotels in the “hotel development pipeline” in Leeds, the report said.