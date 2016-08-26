Leeds Olympic hero Nile Wilson to visit Emmerdale Village during ‘nationwide sports day’

Leeds’s Olympic bronze medal winning gymnast Nile Wilson will be among the guests on the set of Emmerdale on Saturday as part of efforts to get the nation taking part in sport.

The 20-year-old, who won bronze in the horizontal bar at Rio, will join Georgia Coates and Max Litchfield at Emmerdale Village, north of Leeds, in one of the events which makes up I Am Team GB, dubbed the UK’s biggest ever sports day.

There will be two family friendly duathlons, made up of a 1km run, a 3km cycle and a 700 metre run.

The National Lottery and ITV have collaborated on I Am Team GB, where thousands of venues up and down the country will open their doors for free, encouraging the nation to get out and get active.

ITV will be switching off their transmission to all of their seven channels for an hour at 9.30am.

For more information about your nearest event and to sign up for the UK’s biggest ever sports day visit www.iamteamgb.com.