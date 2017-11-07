Leeds online alcohol delivery service boss vows ‘respect’ after approval

The owner of a company which is being set up to sell alcohol in Leeds through an online delivery service has vowed to be “respectful” after gaining permission to run his business.

Councillors granted a premises licence for Drink On Ltd, which will be based in Bramley, to operate around the clock despite concerns from some residents.

Leeds City Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee last week was informed about objections that the business could cause noise pollution at night, concerns previously raised by Coun Alison Lowe.

But members allowed managing director Alex Douglas the licence, subject to him following various conditions and coming up with a strategy to curb any potential nuisance to the public.

Mr Douglas said: “Drink On aims to be as respectful as possible towards the general public, and ensure that the alcohol licencing laws are strongly abided by.”

The business is to use the Challenge 25 proof-of-age policy upon delivery of products, meaning anyone who looks under the age of 25 would be asked for identification.

Mr Douglas said that he would be delivering between 6pm and 6am. A website which is in the final stages of development is to allow people to buy the alcohol and snacks.

He said: “Customers will be able to process orders and book deliveries 24/7.

“We will be delivering to a fairly large portion of Leeds to start off with, and as the company grows hopefully so will the deliverable radius.

“In the near future, we hope to develop an app. However, this depends on how busy we are.”

Conditions which West Yorkshire Police suggested ahead of the committee meeting included deliveries only being made to the location put down on an order; that alcohol be refused to those who are not able to prove their age; and that products will not be dispatched from anywhere but the one site.