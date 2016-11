Detectives are investigating a report of an attempted serious sexual assault on a woman in a Leeds park this morning (Thursday).

Police said the reported attack was on a 27-year-old woman by a man in Cross Flatts Park, Beeston, at around 4am.

The scene was this morning cordoned off by officers and is now undergoing forensic examination.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13160574651.