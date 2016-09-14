Leeds pedal power raises £1,000

PUPILS and staff from a Leeds school have cycled the equivalent length of the Ganges river to raise cash for their sister school in India.

A group of 23 students from Fulneck School are heading off on a trip to Northern India next month to visit the school – the Moravian Institute in Rajpur.

They decided to launch a fundraising challenge to raise much-needed cash ahead of the trip.

Between them, the 23 pupils from Years 10, 11, 12, and 13 and four teachers – who will spend a week at the Moravian Institute - pedaled the 2,525km distance, raising over £1,000 in the process, without leaving the Pudsey school hall.

Organised by Fulneck School’s pastoral leader and head of religious studies Lindsay Wilkinson, the team of 23 began their mammoth static journey on four exercise bikes at 8am, finishing it 30 hours later - well ahead of schedule.

Miss Wilkinson said: “This was a really tough challenge, but we are thoroughly delighted with the amount of sponsorship money raised so far.

“All those taking part in the challenge worked very hard. There was no slacking and this showed in the time we took to reach the combined distance of 2,525km, which is the length of the famous river.

“The money we raised will be used to buy sports equipment and education resources for next month’s visit to the Moravian Institute.

Miss Wilkinson added: “It’s going to a truly memorable week for all those going. During our time at the school we will get a flavour of life in an Indian school, participate in lessons and undertake voluntary work in the local community.

“We will also go on to visit the Ganges itself and visit some of the famous sites including the Red Fort in Delhi and the iconic Taj Mahal.”

