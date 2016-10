A PENSIONER suffered smoke inhalation after a bedroom heater caught fire at a house in the Hunslet area of Leeds.

Firefighters were called to an address on Rosedale Gardens at 12.06am this morning. (Sat Oct 29).

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said a portable heater had overheated and filled a bedroom at the property with smoke.

An elderly man suffered smoke inhalation and ambulance was requested for precautionary check up.