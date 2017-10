Police have thanked the public for their help with the hunt for an 81-year-old woman who was missing in Leeds.

Savitri Mair, who lives in Chapeltown, went missing at 2.30pm today.

She had been classed as a high risk missing person because she suffers with Alzheimer's.

In an update issued at around 5pm, West Yorkshire Police said Savitri had been found safe and well.