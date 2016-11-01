Leeds police make arrest as they investigate “appalling behaviour” of gang on bikes

Police have made their first arrest as they investigate the chaos caused in Leeds night by a gang on motorbikes and quadbikes.

Hundreds of calls were received by West Yorkshire Police as a group of up to 50 riders descended on the A65 Kirkstall Road, forcing its closure for around an hour.

The group had earlier been seen speeding en masse through other parts of the city centre and the Hyde Park area.

Chief Superintendent Paul Money, Leeds District Commander, said this morning that the force would use all available powers to take action against those involved.

Now a 26-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested in connection to the unofficial gathering, which is believed to have been organised through social.

He is currently being questioned by police about last night’s events.

Chief Supt Money said: “The appalling behaviour that was witnessed in Leeds last night, when a large group of people on motorbikes and quad bikes rode into the city centre and congregated in Kirkstall Road with a complete disregard for the safety of the public, was completely unacceptable,” he said.

“Their actions caused significant disruption and nuisance in the area and members of the public were left understandably concerned.”

It prompted 244 calls to police in the space of five hours from members of public concerned about dangerous riding and other anti-social behaviour.

Chief Supt Money said: “I want to reassure the members of the public who were caught up in the incident last night and the wider community that we will be doing everything we can and using all available criminal and anti-social behaviour legislation to bring those involved to book.

“We believe this event was organised through social media and we would like to remind people to think very carefully about the consequences of their actions when getting involved in unofficial gatherings such as this.”

A number of bikers posted comments on social networking sites saying the behaviour seen was not representative of the majority of motorbikers.

There was criticism from other quarters too about the level of police response and the way situation had been handled, with some questioning why it took so long to disperse the group.

Chief Supt Money said: “It is no secret that we are generally experiencing significant levels of demand on our limited resources and with Halloween last night it was one of our busiest nights for calls for service.

“What we did not need was the mindless actions of a few creating additional unnecessary demand on those limited resources and potentially causing delays to members of the public in need of a police response.”

Across West Yorkshire, the force received 863 calls via 999 between 4pm and 9pm yesterday, with a further 1,164 calls to the 101 non-emergency number.

Officers from Leeds District, the county’s road policing unit and the police helicopter were all involved in the response to the events in Leeds.

Police said they were “strategically deployed” throughout the evening to provide reassurance and gather evidence.

Kirkstall Road was temporarily closed for public safety and the majority of the group were reported to have dispersed by about 10pm.

Chief Supt Money said: “Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to conduct detailed and comprehensive enquiries today to identify those involved and take robust action against them.

“We are working closely with our local authority colleagues, with particular support from Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team and LeedsWatch CCTV.”

Addressing concerns about the incident, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said he was reassured that police and other partners were doing all they could to bring the people responsible to justice.

Mark Burns-Williamson said: “This was an idiotic incident with the perpetrators displaying a shocking lack of respect for others in the community.

“I am committed to keeping West Yorkshire a safe place for everyone and this kind of thoughtless dangerous behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated. The perpetrators can expect a knock at the door shortly.”