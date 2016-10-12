Search

Leeds pupils put their name to new school building

121016 Pupils at Roundhay School sign the girder before it is lifted into place on The Pavilion at Roundhay School in Leeds as part of the 'topping out' ceremony.

Children from Roundhay School have celebrated the final piece of steelwork going up for their new extension with a special ‘topping out’ ceremony.

The youngsters from the Old Park Road school even autographed the steel girder prior to a crane lifting it into place.

The capacity of the through-school is being increased from 1,250 pupils to 1,500 in years seven to 11 with effect from next September.

Building works began in June. The project includes a brand new building along with the conversion of an existing grassed pitch into a synthetic turf, which will be used by both the school and the local community.

