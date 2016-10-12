Leeds pupils put their name to new school building

Children from Roundhay School have celebrated the final piece of steelwork going up for their new extension with a special ‘topping out’ ceremony.

The youngsters from the Old Park Road school even autographed the steel girder prior to a crane lifting it into place.

The capacity of the through-school is being increased from 1,250 pupils to 1,500 in years seven to 11 with effect from next September.

Building works began in June. The project includes a brand new building along with the conversion of an existing grassed pitch into a synthetic turf, which will be used by both the school and the local community.