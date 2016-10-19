Leeds rail engineer and daughter killed in Wakefield house fire

An eight-year-old girl and her 42-year-old father died in a house fire in Wakefield today (Wednesday).

The father and daughter killed in the blaze, which happened at around 4.20am in Ash Crescent, Stanley, have now been named locally as Kiera Broadhead and Andrew Broadhead.

A 35-year-old woman and 13-year-old girl, who escaped the fatal fire with non-life threatening injuries, have also been named locally as Mr Broadhead's wife Sara and their elder daughter, Mia.

According to locals the family had only returned from a family holiday on Tuesday.

It is still unclear what caused the fire at the family's red brick semi-detached home, but a large portion of the street was still cordoned off this afternoon.



Mr Broadhead worked as a rail engineer at the Neville Hill Train Maintenance Depot in Leeds.

A spokesperson for Northern Rail said: "We were deeply shocked and saddened to hear that one of our colleagues has died following a fire.

“We will be supporting the Northern team at Neville Hill Train Maintenance Depot while they come to terms with this terrible news

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

One neighbor, who didn't want to be named, said she woke up to see flames coming out of the small bedroom window this morning.

Dozens of bouquets of flowers had already been left by the wall outside the fire-damaged house in tribute.

Friend of the family, and neighbor, Graham Morton said: "People are just shocked, Andy were a good friend of mine."

When asked If he thought Mr Broadhead had tried to save his daughter, Mr Morton said: "I'll ask you the same question, if you daughter was in a house fire what would you do?



"Apparently two were out and two were stuck.



"Andy were a great bloke, you wouldn't find a better lad, if your van broke down 500 mile from her and he knew you, he's walk to you."



Mr Morton said that he didn't know how the fire happened.



Neighbour Ethel Parkinson, said they were a nice and quiet family "with everything going for them".



She said: "They were such a nice family, it's a real shame what as happened.



"I knew the mum when she a child, they have lived round here a long time."

