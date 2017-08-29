Leeds railway station murder: Police say rough sleeper was beaten by two men after row

A rough sleeper died after being punched several times to the head by two men outside Leeds City Station, police have revealed.

Terry Bailey, who has an address in South Leeds but is known to sleep rough in the city centre, died after the attack at around 12.50am today.

Murder victim Terry Bailey who died earlier today.

British Transport Police (BTP), who are investigating, say 39-year-old Mr Bailey got into a 'verbal altercation' with two men who walked passed him on New Station Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Glen Alderson, of BTP’s Major Investigation Unit, said the men started walking away and Mr Bailey followed them to a taxi rank.

The victim is said to have stood next to the men and then continued the dispute after they got into a taxi.

Terry Bailey was assaulted after getting into a row with two men in New Station Street, outside Leeds City Station.

At this point, one of the men got out of the taxi and punched Mr Bailey several times to the head. The second man also punched him several times.

According to police, the two suspects then walked away and Mr Bailey collapsed on the floor. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Bailey's family, including brother, father and girlfriend, have been informed.

Two men, aged 28 and 42, were later arrested in Leeds city centre on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for further questioning.

Detectives are examining CCTV footage of the incident as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Alderson said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Bailey’s family and friends as they receive this devastating news. They are being supported by officers as the investigation into his death continues.

“Officers are in the area making enquiries, and we are working to establish how Mr Bailey died.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything in the Leeds station area at around 1am this morning, to contact me as soon as possible.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident. Officers remain in the area today and anyone with any concerns should speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with reference 21 of 29/08.

Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.